Iraq Monthly Roundup: 230 Killed or Found Dead in July

In June, at least 230 people were killed, and 138 more were wounded. Also, 12 bodies were recovered from a mass grave or from the war rubble in Mosul. At least 254 people were killed, and 84 were wounded across Iraq during June.

At least 24 civilians, 38 security members, and 28 militants were killed. The number of fatalities among the militants dropped dramatically, while about the same number of deaths occurred among civilians and security personnel. The same was true regarding the number of wounded: 24 civilians, 45 security personnel, and two militants. However, British authorities reported on the deaths of 100 militants in operations that began in April. It is unclear how many of those were only during July, so all are being included in these figures.

Separately, protests turned violent. The slow movement of anti-corruption measures and lack of appropriate services in the blistering summer heat were two of the main complaints. At least five demonstrators were killed, and 67 were wounded.

Eight decomposed bodies were recovered from war debris in Mosul. Four people were discovered buried in a yard in Sinjar. All 12 are thought to be Islamic State casualties.

In the conflict between the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) and Turkey, at least 20 guerrillas and one soldier were killed in northern Iraq. Two Iraqi civilians were also reported killed.



At least four were killed and four were wounded in recent violence.

Militants killed one soldier, and wounded four more near Khanaqin.

Turkish operations against Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) targets in Avasin-Baysan left three guerrillas dead.