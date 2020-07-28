Iraq Daily Roundup: Four Killed; Protests Continue

At least four people were killed and 39 were wounded:

In Baghdad, one person was killed and 13 were wounded in ongoing protests in Tahrir Square; the man died when a tear gas canister hit him in the head.

An attack in Hit left an officer dead and two soldiers wounded. A brigadier general was killed during a subsequent search for the perpetrators.

Near the Ahrar border crossing with Saudi Arabia, militant killed a border guard and wounded four more.

Twenty people were injured in protests in Najaf.