Iraq Daily Roundup: Four Killed in Protests, Ammo Dump Fire

At least four people were killed and 21 were wounded:

In Baghdad, two people were killed and 21 were wounded in Tahrir Square, when security personnel fired upon protesters. Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said that government forces were ordered not to fire bullets and he is opening an investigation into the attack.

Two militiamen were killed when an ammunition depot exploded at Majid al-Tamimi base (formerly Camp Speicher) near Tikrit. The explosions and fire came a day after a similar event at an ammo dump in Baghdad. The occurrences are common in summer in Iraq. Protests also took place in several southern cities.