Iraq Daily Roundup: Four Killed in Attacks

At least four people were killed and 10 were wounded in recent violence:
In Bablan, an explosion at a booby-trapped home killed a militiaman and wounded six more.
Two militiamen were killed and another was wounded during an attack in Muqdadiya.
Gunmen killed a civilian in Abu Saida.
In Khanaqin, militants wounded two soldiers.
Mortars wounded a civilian in Mosul.
In Baghdad, Hella Mewis was kidnapped; Mewis is a German woman active in Iraq arts scene and also a supporter of anti-government protests.
Anti-government corruption protests in Nasariya grew violent, but the number of casualties was not reported.
A bomb in Abbara killed a number of cows.