Iraq Daily Roundup: Four Killed in Attacks

At least four people were killed and 10 were wounded in recent violence:

In Bablan, an explosion at a booby-trapped home killed a militiaman and wounded six more.

Two militiamen were killed and another was wounded during an attack in Muqdadiya.

Gunmen killed a civilian in Abu Saida.

In Khanaqin, militants wounded two soldiers.

Mortars wounded a civilian in Mosul.

In Baghdad, Hella Mewis was kidnapped; Mewis is a German woman active in Iraq arts scene and also a supporter of anti-government protests.

Anti-government corruption protests in Nasariya grew violent, but the number of casualties was not reported.

A bomb in Abbara killed a number of cows.