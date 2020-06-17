Iraq Daily Roundup: Nine Killed; Dumped Bodies Found

At least nine people were killed and three were wounded in recent violence:

In Baghdad, two dumped bodies were discovered in the Tigris River.

Two decomposed bodies were recovered in Mosul.

A woman’s body bearing gunshot wounds was found in Badush.

A bomb in Mansouriya killed a soldier.

In Abu Saida, three people wounded in an attack on their home.

Airstrikes killed three militants in Metabijh.

Iran engaged in artillery fire against the village of Alana in northern Iraq. Presumably, they were targeting Kurdish militants. No casualties were reported.

Turkey continued operations against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) and airlifted fresh troops into Iraq. No casualties were reported

Also, dozens were arrested during protests in Basra. Demonstrations on Wednesday called for the release of prisoners and dismissal of security personnel involved.