At least four people were killed and seven were wounded in recent violence:

Three soldiers were killed, and four more were wounded during a bombing in Tuz Khormato.

A bomb in Kahla killed a woman and wounded three family members.

Also, Turkey is bombing multiple locations in Sinjar and nearby areas as part of operations against Kurdistan Workers Party (P.K.K.) in northern Iraq. Baghdad called on Turkey to cease these operations. Casualties have not been reported.