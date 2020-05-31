Iraq Monthly Roundup: 262 Killed in May

At least 262 people were killed, and 149 were wounded across Iraq during May. During April, at least 208 people were killed, and 185 were wounded. Although the new coronavirus kept many civilians in their homes, security operations against the Islamic State increased violence between those two groups.

May’s fatalities included 32 civilians, 83 security members, and 110 militants. Another 48 civilians, 97 security personnel, and two militants were wounded. In the conflict between Turkey and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, 35 guerrillas were killed in northern Iraq. Those casualties taking place in others countries are not included. Also, two civilians were killed, and two more were accidentally wounded in Turkish strikes.

At least 15 people were killed and 10 were wounded in recent violence:

Turkish airstrikes against Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) instead killed two civilians and wounded another near Amedi. Two guerrillas were killed in Avasin.

One policeman was killed and six more were wounded in an ISIS attack in Samarra.

A roadside bomb near Daquq killed one soldier and wounded two more.

Gunmen on a motorcycle shot and killed a civilian near the Turkish Hospital in Karbala.

Seven militants was killed during an operation in Wadi al-Shay.

Security forces killed one militant and wounded another in Maqam.