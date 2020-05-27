Iraq Daily Roundup: 17 Killed; Ongoing Turkish Operations

At least 17 people were killed, and four more were wounded in recent violence:

Ongoing Turkish operations on Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) targets in Asos, Haftanin, and Hakurk left ten guerrillas dead. Five more were killed in a strike on Sefre. A 13-year-old girl was wounded in a clash between the P.K.K. and Turkish forces in Dohuk province.

An attack on a checkpoint in Sadr al-Yusufiya left one soldier dead and another wounded.

In Sufait, a woman’s body was found.

Two militiamen were wounded by bomb in Sansal Basin.