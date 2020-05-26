Iraq Daily Roundup: 11 Killed; Turkey Resumes Bombing PKK

At least 11 people were killed, and two more were wounded in recent violence:

Turkish warplanes bombed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) sites in Hakurk. Four guerrillas were killed.

In Kirkuk, a policeman was beheaded. His family believes the murder to be terror-related.

A headless body bearing torture marks was discovered in Maysan province.

A bomb in Jurf al-Nasr wounded a militiaman.

Four militants were killed south of Baghdad in Anaz.

In Rutba, security forces killed a militant leader and wounded his companion.

Also, a Shi’ite militia headquarters was set on fire in Maysan province. No casualties were reported.

In Baghdad, a security force stormed a television station and forced the employees to take a pledge that they would not work there again.

And in Syria, a militant governor of Iraq, Moataz Numan Al-Jubouri, was killed. He is not counted in the above figures.