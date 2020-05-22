Iraq Daily Roundup: 11 Killed; Attack on Refinery

At least 11 people were killed, and seven more were wounded in recent violence:

In Kirkuk, an attack on a refinery left one security personnel dead and three wounded.

One militiaman was killed and another was wounded during an attack in Hamra.

In Abbara, a bomb killed a civilian. Two policemen were wounded in an attack.

An attack on the outskirts of Jalawla left a civilian with injuries.

A missile killed four militants during an operation in Metabijh.

Security forces in Adhaim killed three militants.

In al-Ayth, a militant was killed.