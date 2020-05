At least five people were killed, and two more were wounded in recent violence:

Turkish jets bombed suspected Kurdistan Workers’ Party guerrillas in Metina and left four of them dead.

In Sadr City, gunmen killed a man they believed to be gay and left a warning message on his person.

A bomb wounded two employees of the Diyala Electricity Department in Sherwin.

Also, security forces captured Abdul Nasser Qirdash, a potential successor to deceased ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.