Iraq Daily Roundup: 16 Killed in ISIS Attacks

At least 16 people were killed, and 13 more were wounded in recent violence:

Six people were killed during a home invasion perpetrated by ISIS members in Jillam. All six victims were related. The family’s home was set aflame as was their wheat field. A number of animals were slaughtered as well.

Clashes left four militiamen dead and another six wounded in Mayta.

A roadside bomb in Tarmiya killed two security members and wounded four more. Also, a dumped body was found.

A civilian wounded yesterday in Mubarak died of his injuries. A bomb wounded three militiamen.

In Wajihiya, gunmen killed a civilian.

A dumped body bearing gunshot wounds was found in the Diyala River.

Also, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi sent a delegation to meet with protesters in Wasit province.