Iraq Daily Roundup: 14 Killed; anti-ISIS Operations Underway

At least 14 people were killed, and six more were wounded in recent violence:

A security member was killed and another was wounded during an ISIS attack on Jurf al-Nasr.

Near Abbara, a mortar attack wounded four people.

An ISIS attack on Mubarak left one person wounded.

A security operation left 10 militants dead in Hadhar.

Three militants were killed when Coalition aircraft bombed an area near Zarga.

Also, Turkish warplanes have bombed a number of locations in northern Iraq. Civilians are reporting property damage. Meanwhile, Kurdistan Workers Party (P.K.K.) members attacked a Turkish base in Dohuk. Casualties have not been reported, so far, but the clashes caused a power outage.