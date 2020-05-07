Iraq Daily Roundup: 13 Killed; Turkish Strikes Against PKK

At least 13 people were killed, and two more were wounded in recent violence:

Turkish airstrikes targeting Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) sites in northern Iraq left four guerrillas dead. The areas struck included Haftanin, Hakurk, and Zap.

A bomb in Ain al-Jahsh killed one soldier and wounded two more.

A policeman was shot dead in the Waqf Basin.

Five militants were killed during operations in the Hamrin Lake area.

Two suicide bombers were killed during an airstrike in Husseiniyat.

Also, hundreds of protesters arrived at Tahrir Square in Baghdad to demonstrate against the new prime minister. Mustafa al-Kadhimi was approved by 15 out of 22 cabinet members.