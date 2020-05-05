Iraq Daily Roundup: 26 Killed; Fresh ISIS Attacks

At least 26 people were killed in recent violence:

In Rashad, a bomb killed three Sunni militiamen and a federal policeman.

An attack on Asriya left four security personnel dead.

Two policemen were shot dead at their checkpoint in Hadhar.

In Zab, two soldiers were killed ruing an ISIS attack.

Two soldiers were shot dead in Mosul.

At the Khabbaz oil field, a blast wounded several people.

Operations in Anbar province left five militants dead.

At Wadi al-Shay, four militants were killed.

Three militants were killed in Kirkuk.

A wheat field was set on fire near Adhaim. This tactic was used extensively last year.

