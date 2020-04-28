Iraq Daily Roundup: Five Killed; Attack on Intelligence Bureau

At least five people were killed, and nine more were wounded:

A suicide bomber killed himself and wounded six security members when he attacked an intelligence bureau office in Kirkuk. Another attacker was shot dead.

At the border between Kurdistan and Iran, Turkish warplanes targeting Kurdish guerrillas instead killed two civilians who were visiting from Iran.

Two policemen were wounded during an attack in Abbara.

Near Baghdad, police rescued two kidnapping victims. One was injured. At least one of the kidnappers was shot dead.