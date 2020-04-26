Iraq Daily Roundup: Turkish Soldier Killed

At least two people were killed, and 14 more were wounded:

Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas attacked a Turkish base in Haftanin, killing one soldier and wounded three more.

ISIS attacked the Rutba home of a district councilman. Talal Al-Absi was killed, and his son was abducted.

Seven protesters were wounded in clashes with security personnel in Rifae.

Snipers wounded two policemen in Baquba.

In Abu Saida, gunmen wounded a policeman and his son.

Mortars in Riyadh wounded a civilian.

Two shepherds were kidnapped in Rashad.