Iraq Daily Roundup: Turkish Soldier Killed

At least two people were killed, and 14 more were wounded:
Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas attacked a Turkish base in Haftanin, killing one soldier and wounded three more.
ISIS attacked the Rutba home of a district councilman. Talal Al-Absi was killed, and his son was abducted.
Seven protesters were wounded in clashes with security personnel in Rifae.
Snipers wounded two policemen in Baquba.
In Abu Saida, gunmen wounded a policeman and his son.
Mortars in Riyadh wounded a civilian.
Two shepherds were kidnapped in Rashad.