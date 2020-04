At least 15 people were killed, and three more were wounded:

Turkish airstrikes on Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) targets in Gara left eight guerrillas dead.

In Muqdadiya, a clash left two tribal fighters dead and one wounded. Gunmen killed a policeman.

In Mosul, a dumped body bearing torture marks was found in the Kokjli area. A hand grenade wounded a civilian.

A mortar attack on Abbara wounded one person.

Three militants were killed in an operation in Jazira.