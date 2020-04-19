Iraq Daily Roundup: 11 Killed; ISIS Attacks in North

At least 11 people were killed, and 14 more were wounded:

Two soldiers were killed in an ambush in Mosul.

Militants killed a soldier and wounded another in Makhmour.

Gunmen in Zaghniya killed a policeman.

Six soldiers were wounded in a bombing at a residence in Muqdadiya.

In Kanaan, two soldiers were wounded when gunmen attacked their checkpoint. A bomb wounded two civilians at a separate location.

A bomb in Kharanabat wounded a civilian.

A federal policeman was wounded by a bomb in Diyala province.

In Qayara, a bomb wounded a civilian.

Four militants were killed in a raid near Kirkuk.

Airstrikes in Dour province killed three militants.