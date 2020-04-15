Iraq Daily Roundup: Seven Killed in Turkish Airstrikes on PKK Targets

At least seven people were killed, and four more were wounded:

Turkish strikes targeting Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) killed three civilians in Makhmour and neutralized four guerrillas in Rawanduz. Turkey uses “neutralized” to mean killed, captured, or wounded guerrillas, but mostly they are killed. Four Peshmerga were lightly wounded in Zeni Warti. Baghdad called the strikes a violation of the country’s sovereignty.

Armed men attacked the home of the governor of Wasit province, but no casualties were reported.