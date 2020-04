At least 27 people were killed, and 17 more were wounded:

Clashes near Daquq in Kirkuk province left two militiamen dead and 11 wounded. About 23 militants were also killed at an Islamic State hideout housed in a cave.

Two people were killed, and four were wounded, when a landmine was detonated in Sinjar. Authorities believe that the landmine was planted during the Islamic State occupation.

In Qayara, a bomb wounded two people.