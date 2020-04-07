Iraq Daily Roundup: Peshmerga Among Seven Killed

At least seven people were killed, and 12 more were wounded:
Gunmen in Garmiyan killed two Peshmerga personnel.
Two soldiers were killed, and three were wounded in an attack in Jazira.
Gunmen killed a civilian in Mosul.
The body of a policeman was found hours after three federal police members were kidnapped in Dibs.
In Ali Saray, two policemen were wounded in a roadside bombing. Later clashes left three policemen with injuries.
In Jalawla, a bomb wounded two children.
Gunmen wounded a civilian in Abu Saida.
Security forces in Akashat killed a militant and wounded another.