Iraq Daily Roundup: Peshmerga Among Seven Killed

At least seven people were killed, and 12 more were wounded:

Gunmen in Garmiyan killed two Peshmerga personnel.

Two soldiers were killed, and three were wounded in an attack in Jazira.

Gunmen killed a civilian in Mosul.

The body of a policeman was found hours after three federal police members were kidnapped in Dibs.

In Ali Saray, two policemen were wounded in a roadside bombing. Later clashes left three policemen with injuries.

In Jalawla, a bomb wounded two children.

Gunmen wounded a civilian in Abu Saida.

Security forces in Akashat killed a militant and wounded another.