Iraq Daily Roundup: Turkish Soldiers Among 16 Killed

At least 16 people killed, and seven more were wounded:

Two Turkish soldiers were killed and two were wounded in a mortar attack blamed on the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) in Haftanin. Eight PKK members were killed in retaliatory strikes.

An attack on a power station in Tarmiya left one security member dead and two wounded. Separately, gunmen killed a policeman and wounded two others.

In Humaydat, a bomb killed a soldier and wounded another.

Three militants were killed in Mosul.

Also, Czech and French troops are withdrawing from Iraq over coronavirus concerns.