Iraq Daily Roundup: Two Killed; Retaliatory US Strikes

At least two people were killed, and eight others were wounded in recent violence:

A retaliatory U.S. airstrike at an airport under construction in Karbala left one worker dead. Seven militiamen were wounded in a strike on their headquarters in Jurf al-Nasr. Airstrikes were also reported at Popular Mobilization Forces bases in Iskandariya, Mussayab, and Najaf. Another strike was reported at a base in Qaim. The strikes were in retaliation for yesterday’s attack on Coalition Forces at Camp Taji.

In Khalis, a sticky bomb exploded, killing a security officer.

A soldier was wounded during an attack in Um al-Karambi village.

Gunmen failed to killed an activist in a drive-by shooting in Amara.