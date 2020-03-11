Iraq Daily Roundup: US, UK Servicemembers Among Four Killed

At least four people were killed, and 22 others were wounded in recent violence:

A Katyusha rocket attack on Camp Taji left three Coalition members dead, and 12 more wounded. Two American and one British service members were killed. The nationalities of the wounded were not reported. Canadian authorities reported that its members in the area are all safe and accounted for. Two U.S. Marines were killed earlier this week in Makhmour.

In Makhmour, security personnel killed one Bangladeshi civilian, wounded another, and arrested two more, after mistaking them for militants.

Protest news:

Security forces wounded nine protesters at Khulani Square in Baghdad.

Protesters in Missan province set fire to a pro-Iran militia headquarters in retaliation for the deaths of two activists.