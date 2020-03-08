Iraq Daily Roundup: Six Killed; Protest Violence Resumes

At least six people were killed, and 28 others were wounded in recent violence:

In Kirkuk, a body bearing torture evidence was discovered

An unidentified body was found in Mosul.

Gunmen killed a trucker near Baquba.

A clan sheikh was murdered in Basra.

A bomb in Ain al-Jahsh wounded three people.

Three oil workers were wounded when a bomb blew up in Najmeh.

In Hammam al-Alil, a bomb wounded two policemen.

Heavy Coalition bombing was reported in Makhmour.

Protest news:

In Baghdad, security and militia forces killed two protesters near Khulani Square. Also, 20 protesters were wounded.