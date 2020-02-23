Iraq Daily Roundup: Eight Killed; Bombs Across Baghdad

At least eight people were killed, and 31 people were wounded:
In Baghdad, seven bomb blasts wounded 17 people across the city. The affected neighborhoods were Abu Dashir, Habibiyah, Ma’alif, Mashtal, Shaab, Shuala, and Za’faraniyah. Gunmen killed a civilian and a policeman. A civil servant was shot dead in Sadr City.
Gunmen killed a civilian in Juba.
A Iraq soldier was killed during an attack in Baquba.
In Zaghniya, ISIS militants wounded three policemen.
Two militiamen were wounded at their camp in Jurf al-Nasr (Jurf al-Sakr) when a stored hand grenade was detonated.
An ISIS bomb planted in Jalawla left two farmers with injuries.
Two militants were killed during a raid on their hideout in Buhriz.
Protest News:
Security forces and militias attacked protesters at Khulani Square in Baghdad. One person and was killed, and at least a dozen were wounded.