Iraq Daily Roundup: Seven Killed; Attacks Continue in North

At least seven people were killed, and nine people were wounded:

Four young men were killed, and at least three more were wounded when ISIS militants attacked Chaghmagha.

In Wadi Hadar, gunmen killed a man in a drive-by shooting.

An attack on a security post in Zaghniya left one member dead and another wounded.

Militants attacked the home of a mukhtar in Shoura. An army patrol responding to the attack struck a bomb. Three soldiers were wounded.

Authorities began uncovering a mass grave containing about 1,000 ISIS victims.

Protest News:

In Baghdad, a protester was killed in Khulani Square; the man was an army soldier on leave. A grenade wounded two security personnel.