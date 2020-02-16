Iraq Daily Roundup: 15 Killed; Chinese Workers Wounded in Attack

At least 15 people were killed, and several foreign workers were wounded in recent violence:

Violence Unrelated to Protests:

Unknown gunmen wounded several Chinese workers at an oilfield in Missan province. Some are in critical condition.

In Numaniya, a man attempting to dismantle military waste caused an explosion that killed him and his son.

A sniper killed two policemen in Buhriz.

In Baghdad, a rocket attack on a base hosting U.S. forces left no casualties.

Two kidnapped shepherds were released after their families paid a ransom. The pair had been kidnapped from a village near Tuz Khormato and Kifri.

Ten militants were killed in an air strike in the Hamrin Mountains.

Protest News:

In Baghdad, unidentified gunmen entered a tent near Tahrir Square and shot dead a protester. Thousands of students joined the protesters in Tahrir Square.

Demonstrators blocked a road in Nasariya.