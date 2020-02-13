Iraq Daily Roundup: Three Killed in ISIS Attack

At least three people were killed, and 10 were wounded in recent violence:

Protest News:

Several security members were wounded when grenades were tossed at a protest in Baghdad.

Thousands of women held their own all-female protests and marches in Baghdad, Basra, Karbala, Najaf, and Nasariya. They were demonstrating against the violence in recent protests.

Other Violence:

An ISIS attack on Khanaqin, in the village of Bahari Taze, left more than three dead. The first fatality was a Peshmerga member at his home. The next was a villager who responded to the first shooting. A second civilian was killed, and seven others were wounded. Army soldiers responding to the shootings struck a landmine on the way to the attack, killing one soldiers, three soldiers were wounded. The village is populated by the Kakai minority.

A rocket attack on the K1 Base near Kirkuk left no casualties. U.S. troops are hosted at the base.