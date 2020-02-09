Iraq Daily Roundup: 12 Killed; Bombs Across Baghdad

At least 12 people were killed, and 23 were wounded in recent violence:

Protest News:

During a speech delivered by a representative on Friday, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani blamed security forces for failing to protect anti-government protesters. He warned that Iraq must also form a new government that the people trust.

In Baghdad, 10 protesters were wounded in Watba Square on Friday.

A grenade was thrown at an independent think tank in Najaf, wounding one person. The al-Rafidain Center for Dialogue works on encouraging economic, cultural, and political dialogues for the enhancement of democratic experience, according to a mission statement. Separately, security forces have apparently been ordered to ensure the safety of protesters in Sadrain Square.

Other Violence:

In Baghdad, a bomb in Bayaa wounded four people. A bomb wounded four people in Baghdad al-Jadida. Three more were wounded by a blast in Hurriya. Explosions were also reported in Jokuk and Shabb.

Two female bodies were recovered bearing gunshot wounds in Mosul.

An explosion killed a soldier in Buhriz.

In Metabijh, an ISIS attack left one soldier and two militants dead. Another soldier was wounded.

Artillery fire in Eith left six militants dead.