Iraq Daily Roundup: 28 Killed; Fresh Assault on Protesters

At least 27 people were killed, and 130 were wounded in recent violence:

Protest News:

A day after a massacre in the holy city of Najaf, the blue hat followers of Shi’ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr stand accused of a new assault, this time in the holy city of Karbala. At least 10 protesters were killed in Education Square.

The casualty figures from the Najaf assault were raised to 23 killed and 197 wounded. Those numbers are up by 15 dead and 125 wounded.

In Basra, unknown gunmen killed al-Sheikh Hazim al-Halfi, a leader in Sadr’s movement. He was returning home from work in a government registered vehicle when the attack occurred. It is unclear is the assassination is related to yesterday’s attack on protesters in Najaf. Sadr has for a time supported the anti-government movement; however, he recently came out against the protests shortly before a new prime minister candidate was announced.

Near Mosul, protesters demanded the withdrawal of the Popular Mobilization Forces from Nineveh province and asked that the Iraqi Army replace the militiamen.

Other News:

An ISIS attack on Khanaqin left two dead and two wounded.

In Mosul, a bomb wounded three people.