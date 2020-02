At least five people were killed, and five were wounded in recent violence:

The bodies of two shepherds, who were kidnapped in Khatouniya, were found a day later.

In Hadhar, militants killed a security member.

During security operations in the Diyala province, two militants were killed.

ISIS militants attacked a group of militiamen in Anbar province. Casualties weren’t reported.

Protest News:

One security member and four protesters were wounded during demonstrations in Baghdad.