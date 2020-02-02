Iraq Daily Roundup: Three Killed; Sadr Followers Storm Protests

At least three people were killed, and two were wounded in recent violence:

Protest News:

In Baghdad, followers (the “blue hats”) of Shi’ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr entered a building called the Turkish Restaurant in order to flush out anti-government protesters. Sadr had earlier ordered his followers help government forces impose order. A bomb near a liquor Store in Tayaran Square wounded one person.

Clashes between the blue hats and demonstrators occurred in Basra.

Other News:

ISIS militants attacked a refugee camp in Makhmour, where they clashed with security personnel. At least one refugee was wounded. Two militants were killed.

Security forces killed a militant in Baaj.