Iraq Daily Roundup: Four Killed Including Another Journalist

At least four people were killed, and 25 were wounded:

Protest News:

In Baghdad, gunmen killed journalist Mohammed Hussein Alwan outside his home. 15 protesters were wounded or suffocated during a clash in Khulani Square, as were seven security members.

Two protesters were killed in Nasariya.

In Wasit province, several protesters were wounded.

Also, authorities suspended al-Dijla TV station for its coverage of the protests.

Other News:

The Pentagon has again upgraded its figures on detailing how many U.S. troop members were injured in January 8 missile strike. Now, the military claims that 50 personnel suffered brain injuries. At first, the U.S. claimed no casualties. In the following days, that was raised to 11 injured and then readjusted to 34 injured. Iran conducted the retaliatory strike five days after the U.S. killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike in Baghdad.

Gunmen in Dour killed one civilian and wounded another.

A sticky bomb wounded two people in Mosul.