Iraq Daily Roundup: Two Killed in Ongoing Protests

At least two people were killed, and 27 were wounded:

Protest News:

A massive protest against the U.S. military presence in Iraq took place in Baghdad on Friday. Although that protest ended peacefully, at least two people were killed in clashes with security personnel in a months-long, anti-government protest; one was killed by a live round, while the other died from being hit by a tear gas canister. At least 25 people were wounded.

Gunmen wounded two doctors in a drive-by shooting in Nasariya. It is unclear if this is related to ongoing protests in the city, but it is a likely possibility.

Other News:

The Pentagon admitted that 34 U.S. service members have been diagnosed with brain injuries following an Iranian strike on Iraqi bases housing the soldiers. The January 8 missile attack was in response to the January 3 killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. The number of injured troops was risen with each announcement.