Iraq Daily Roundup: Five Killed; Protests Escalate

At least five people were killed, and 40 were wounded:

Protest News:

Hundreds of people demonstrated in Baghdad as protests escalated across Iraq. The protests waned after the United States killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani during an attack in Baghdad earlier this month. Among the cities where demonstrations took place are Amara, Diwaniya, Kut, and Nasariya.

In Baghdad, at least 30 people were wounded.

Three protesters wounded when masked men stabbed them in Hashemia.

Protesters in Najaf stormed a militia headquarters and sealed doors to government buildings.

The al-Ahdab oil field was shut down by protests.

Other News:

In Baghdad, a bomb killed one person and wounded four more in Zayouna. A blast in Talibiya wounded a civilian. And important ISIS militant was killed in a security operation.

A soldier was killed and two were wounded during an attack in Daquq.

In Rashad, ISIS militants killed a young man because his family would not hand over money.

A man was shot dead in Qayara.