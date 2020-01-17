Iraq Daily Roundup: Three Killed; Clashes at Baghdad Protest

At least three people were killed, and 24 were wounded:

Iraqi security forces in Baghdad clashed with protesters at the Sinak Bridge, killing at least two demonstrators At least 24 more were wounded. Security forces say the protesters attacked the barricades preventing them from crossing into the Green Zone.

A bomb killed a Turkish soldier in Hakurk. Turkish soldiers are in northern Iraq without Baghdad’s permission conducting operations against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.).

Several militants were killed during operations in Tarmiyah.

ISIS militants destroyed a buffalo herd near Bodja.