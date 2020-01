At least seven people were killed, and another 18 were wounded:

The U.S. government reported that 11 American servicemembers were wounded in an Iranian strike earlier this month.

In Salah ad Din province, a firefight left one soldier dead and one wounded. Six militants were killed as well.

A bombing near Saudi Arabia in Nukhaib left six security personnel wounded.

Several militants were killed during a strike on a camp in Hamrin Mountains.