Iraq Daily Roundup: 14 Killed;Journalists Gunned Down at Protest

At least 14 people were killed, and six were wounded:

Protest News:

Thousands of Iraqis turned out to protest across Iraq.

In Basra, gunmen killed two journalists for Dijlah TV. Reporter Ahmed Abdul Samad and cameraman Safaa Ghali were shot in their car as they were leaving a protest site.

The demonstrations grew violent in Karbala were rocks and Molotov were thrown. Several people were wounded.

Other News:

Unknown warplanes on the Syrian border killed eight militiamen during an airstrike.

An ISIS attack on a security post along the Syria border left two patrolmen dead and two wounded.

Security forces in Sinjar killed one civilian and wounded two more. The civilians were mistaken for ISIS members.

In Mandali, a customs broker was shot dead.

Two policemen were injured in an ISIS attack in Tobzawa.