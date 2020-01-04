Iraq Daily Roundup: 9 Killed; Militias Warn Personnel Away from US Bases

At least nine people were killed, and 12 more were wounded:

Six people were killed, and three were critically wounded in a strike against a militia convoy believed to be carrying forces of the Shi’ite militias near Taji. A spokesman said the target was a medical convoy. Coalition forces denied carrying out the attack.

In Baghdad, assailants killed a protester. Five people were wounded in a mortar attack in Jadriya. A rocket attack on the Green Zone left no casualties.

Blasts were heard near a Balad base hosting U.S. troops. Three Iraqi security personnel were wounded. Earlier the militias issued a warningg to security personnel to stay away from American targets.

In Najaf, gunmen wounded an activist during a drive-by shooting.

Two militants were killed in Albu Bakr.