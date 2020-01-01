Iraq Yearly Roundup: 3,092 People Were Killed in 2019

During 2019:

At least 3,092 people were killed in the various conflicts taking places across Iraq. Another 22,612 were wounded, and 1,384 bodies were found in mass graves. The number of dead was cut in half from 2018, but the number of wounded rose substantially. At least 7,201 were killed, and 3,675 were wounded during 2018.

The surprising story of the year was the escalation of anti-government protests across southern Iraq. According to various estimates, about 550 people have been killed in them or assassinated for their involvement with the demonstrations. Over 21,000 have been wounded.

In ISIS-related violence, at least 511 civilians were killed, and 776 were wounded. Security personnel lost 387 members, and 763 were wounded. At least 1,129 militants were killed, and 12 more were wounded.

At least 1,384 people have been unearthed from mass graves, but many known graves remain untouched. Some of the graves date to the 1980s

The conflict between Turkey and Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) escalated in late spring. At least 374 P.K.K. members were killed, and seven more were wounded. Fifteen Turkish soldiers were killed, and 23 were wounded. Also, 15 civilians were killed, and 22 were wounded in the crossfire. Finally, a Turkish diplomat was assassinated in Kurdistan.

Cross border strikes from Iran, likely against Kurdish guerrillas, left two dead and three wounded.

At least 101 people were executed. Some human rights organization are critical of these execution because the verdicts may not have come from fair trials.

Foreign troops left a number of casualties. Four US soldiers were killed or died, and at least one more was wounded. Two U.S. contractors were killed. A Fijian soldier was killed. Five Italian soldiers were wounded.

December:

At least 305 people were killed in December and 481 were wounded. Mass graves gave up 650 bodies. The number of wounded dropped precipitously as protests calmed. During November, at least 373 people were killed, 3,136 were wounded, and 73 bodies were found in mass graves.

Anti-government protests were not as violent during December as they were last month. About 57 civilians were killed, and 192 were reported wounded. Also, 114 security personnel were wounded. These numbers should be considered at the low end of the estimates; the Iraqi government has not been open about casualty figures.

In non-protest related violence, 58 civilians, 87 security personnel, and 101 militants were killed. Another 42 civilians, 132 security personnel were wounded. At least 650 people were found in mass graves. Also, one American contractor was killed in a rocket attack that led to retaliatory strikes against the Kata’ib Hezbollah; those casualties are included in the above figures.

In the conflict between Turkey and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.), one Turkish soldier was killed and another was wounded. Airstrikes against the P.K.K. have not been as productive.