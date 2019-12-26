Iraq Daily Roundup: 17 Killed; Attacks Against Security Personnel Continue

At least 17 people were killed, and 24 more were wounded:

In Duluiya,ISIS militants killed three security membersand wounded four more. Soldiers and militiamen were among the casualties.

Two security personnel were killed, and three were wounded, during an attack in Salahiya.

ISIS also struck in Alam, where as many as four people were killed, and two more were wounded.

murdered two people in Hiwayat. When relatives went to collect the bodies, the militants killed another person.

Near Dibs, two militiamen were killed in an attack. Several others were wounded.

A booby-trapped motorcycle exploded near a soccer fields in Sadr City, killing one person and wounding four more.

One oil policeman was killed and two more were wounded at the Khabbaz oil field.

In Baghdad, a bomb wounded four people in the Shabb district. Two more were wounded in Minqat al-Amin. And, three more were wounded in Maalif.

Protest News:

In Diwaniya, an activist died of injuries he received in a bombing in mid-December. Protesters responded to Saeer Tayyib’s death by setting buildings on fire.

Several people were injured in Karbala when clashes broke out between demonstrators and unknown assailants.