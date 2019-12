Iraq Daily Roundup: 11 Killed; 7 Bodies Found in Mass Grave

At least 11 people were killed in recent violence, and seven more were found in a mass grave:

In Zanjili, seven bodies were recovered from a mass grave likely dating to 2017.

A civilian was shot dead in Abu Saida.

Gunmen killed a teacher in Mandali.

Near Shoura, a mukhtar was murdered.

Eight militants were killed during security operations in the Qara Joug Mountains.

Also, in Jubbah, U.S. forces arrested a paramilitary leader believed to have been involved in a recent rocket attack against U.S. forces at Ain al-Asad base.