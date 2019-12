In Baghdad, the bullet-riddled body of protester, Ali al-Lami, was discovered in Shabb a day after he was kidnapped. At Wathba Square, 31 protesters were wounded when security forces fired tear gas.

In other violence:

In Mosul, a body was found.

A militant attack in Hammam al-Alil wounded a police officer.

A civilian was wounded when two bombs exploded in Baquba.

A rocket landed near Baghdad International Airport but no casualties were reported.