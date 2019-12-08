Iraq Daily Roundup: 32 Killed; Activist Assassinated in Karbala

At least 32 people were killed, and 10 more wounded in recent violence:

Protest News:

In Karbala, a gunman on a motorcycle (video) shot and killed an activist, Fahem Abu Ali Al-Tae’ie, who is associated with Shi’ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr’s movement. A bomb wounded a professor, who organized protest committees.

Authorities in Nasariya say that 25 people were killed during Thursday’s protests, prompting the local tribes to take over security concerns.

Protesters returned to Baghdad and several southern cities on Sunday, the first day of the workweek, despite the violence that occurred on Friday.

In Najaf, an armed drone attacked the home of Shi’ite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr on Saturday. Only an outer wall was reported damaged. The attack comes hours after members of Sadr’s Saraya al-Salam (Peace Brigades) arrived in Baghdad, to protect the demonstrators.

In other violence:

In Baghdad, five people were wounded during a rocket attack at the international airport. The attack may have been targeting U.S. forces. That would be the third attack on U.S. forces in the past few days.

Two militiamen were killed and three were wounded in an attack in Hawija.

A farmer was killed during an attack in Adhaim.

A bomb in Jurf al-Nasr wounded two militiamen.

In Baaj, two militants were killed.