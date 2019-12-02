Iraq Daily Roundup: Seven Killed; ISIS Attack on Oil Fields

At least seven people were killed, and 23 more were wounded in recent violence:

In violence not related to protests:

Four militiamen were killed, and 16 were wounded during an ISIS attack on the Naft Khana oil field. As many as 50 wounded are being reported by some news outlets.

Mortar fire on an army post in Subaidi left one soldier dead and two wounded. At least four other people were wounded.

In Garma, a militiaman was killed in an ISIS attack.

One Turkish soldier was killed, and another was wounded during operations in northern Iraq.

Protest News:

In Karbala, protesters are attempting to enter a provincial assembly building. There are casualties reported.

Seven protesters remain missing. It is unclear if they were abducted or detained.