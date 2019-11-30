Iraq Daily Roundup: Seven Killed; Hakim Shrine Set Ablaze

At least seven people were killed, and 84 more wounded:

At least three people were killed, and 24 others were wounded in the holy city of Najaf, where protesters set fire to a gate at the al-Hakim shrine. Sayyid Ayatollah Mohammad Baqir al-Hakim was once the head of the Iranian-backed Supreme Council of the Islamic Revolution in Iraq (SCIRI) and was assassinated in 2003 in Najaf.

In Nasariya, 25 people were wounded near the police headquarters.

In Baghdad, 11 people were wounded at the Ahrar Bridge.

According to Dr. Ali Albayati, a member of Iraq’s High Commission for Human Rights, the official casualty numbers are 409 dead and 17,745 injured.

Violence unrelated to protests:

In Kolajo, an ISIS attack left three dead and eight wounded, including children. The dead were Kurdish security personnel.

A federal policeman was killed in Riyadh.

Two explosions in Kirkuk wounded 16 people.