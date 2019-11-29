Iraq Daily Roundup: 30 Killed; Ayatollah Condemns Attacks on Protesters

At least 30 people were killed, and 193 more wounded:

In Nasariya, protesters attempted to storm a police station; security shot and killed 21 of them. About 160 people were wounded.

One demonstrator was killed and 18 were wounded in Baghdad. A rocket attack on the Green Zone left no casualties.

In Najaf, six more people were reported dead in yesterday’s clashes.

Revised estimates of the number of wounded on Thursday top 1,000.

Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani condemned the violence and warned that attacks against peaceful protesters are forbidden.

Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi says he will hand in his resignation in order to avoid more violence. However, this would meet only one of the demands made by the protesters.

Violence unrelated to protests

Two militiamen were shot to death in Sinjar.

At least nine people were wounded during a mortar attack in Jalawla.

A bomb in Mukhisa wounded four soldiers, including an officer.

Mortars fired on Klago wounded two security personnel.