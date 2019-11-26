Iraq Daily Roundup: 23 Killed; Bombers Return to Baghdad

At least 23 people were killed, and 97 were wounded:

Protest news:

One protester was killed in a Baghdad shooting, and 18 more were wounded.. Another protester was found dead under the Ahrar Bridge, but it is unclear when he was killed.

At least one person was killed during protests in Karbala.

Sixty people were wounded in Hilla when security forces began firing tear gas canisters.

Violence unrelated to protests:

In Baghdad, a bomb in the Shabb district killed six people and wounded nine more. Two people were killed and six were wounded when a motorcycle bomb exploded in Bayaa. And I.E.D. killed one person and wounded four in Baladiyat. The bombings, which were carried out at the same time, did not seem to be related to the ongoing demonstrations.

Turkish airstrikes on Hakurk killed seven members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.).

Motorcycle-riding gunmen killed a civilian in Basra.

Four ISIS militants were killed during operations in Rashad.

Also, near Hamrin Lake, Iraqi fighter jets dropped two precision-guided munitions weighing 2,000 pounds on ISIS targets.